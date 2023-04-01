Japan’s government has made tackling its falling birthrate a top priority, but with few women involved in official debate on the issue, some are making themselves heard on social media.

Japan recorded fewer than 800,000 births last year, the lowest in the country of 125 million since records began.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has warned the trend threatens “whether we can continue to function as a society,” and fresh focus on the issue has sparked countless articles.