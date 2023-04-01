  • Keio University in Tokyo in 2016. Efforts to encourage female students to take university science courses are gaining traction in Japan. | REUTERS
    Keio University in Tokyo in 2016. Efforts to encourage female students to take university science courses are gaining traction in Japan.

Efforts to encourage female students to take university science courses are picking up pace in Japan, including the use of quotas for the number of women in entrance examinations and the creation of new engineering faculties at women’s schools.

The government plans to strengthen support for such initiatives.

Cram school officials, however, emphasize that it is also important to show female students specific career track prospects after university graduation.

