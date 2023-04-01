Efforts to encourage female students to take university science courses are picking up pace in Japan, including the use of quotas for the number of women in entrance examinations and the creation of new engineering faculties at women’s schools.
The government plans to strengthen support for such initiatives.
Cram school officials, however, emphasize that it is also important to show female students specific career track prospects after university graduation.
