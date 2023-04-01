A leader of the European Union on Friday hailed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to Ukraine in March, saying it sent a strong message to the Eastern European country and the international community, the government said.

During their 25-minute phone talks, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Kishida also agreed to maintain close communication on issues related to Ukraine and the security environment in the Indo-Pacific region, the Japanese government said.

The EU leader plans to accompany French President Emmanuel Macron for part of his trip to China in early April, while Kishida is scheduled to host a Group of Seven summit in May in Hiroshima, which was devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb in August 1945.