The supply and demand of electricity in the Tokyo area is projected to remain tight this summer after power crunch concerns hit resource-poor Japan last year, according to estimates compiled by the government.
The reserve power supply capacity ratio in the metropolitan area in July could drop to 3%, the lowest level for maintaining stable supply, if a once-in-a-decade level of extreme heat grips the region served by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings.
Utilities in other areas are expected to see power supply reserves of above 3% even if such severe weather conditions prevail, according to estimates released in late March by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.
