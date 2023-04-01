The White House is going to unprecedented lengths to play down the importance of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s visit to the U.S. this week, as officials try to keep an already soured relationship with China from getting any worse.

Although China already has protested the visit, several people familiar with the matter say they believe China’s response may be more muted than earlier feared. The people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations, said Tsai scrapped some events and limited her press engagements, which were seen as most likely to draw Beijing’s ire.

The administration is also relieved that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who is set to meet Tsai next week when she visits Los Angeles, decided to hold back, at least for now, on a trip to the self-governed democracy. He has acknowledged concerns over escalation — despite demands for an even more hawkish stance from some of his fellow Republicans.