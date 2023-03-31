  • Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto shake hands during a welcoming ceremony in Ankara on March 17. | PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE / VIA REUTERS
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto shake hands during a welcoming ceremony in Ankara on March 17. | PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE / VIA REUTERS

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

Turkey’s parliament voted to approve Finland’s membership in NATO, removing the final obstacle to the accession of Russia’s Nordic neighbor into the defense alliance as its 31st member.

Lawmakers in Ankara unanimously voted on Thursday to ratify Finland’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the last of current members to approve the expansion after the Hungarian parliament on Monday also backed the move.

The vote seals a major change in the European security architecture after militarily nonaligned Finland and Sweden sought NATO membership in a U-turn following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago. It also highlights divisions inside the bloc as Turkey and Hungary remain opposed to Sweden’s entry, with the timeline for the accession of the largest Nordic nation thrown in doubt.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED