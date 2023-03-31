Japan is planning to scrap a negative coronavirus test requirement for arrivals from China due to a low rate of positive results during sample testing at airports, a government source said Thursday.

Under the eased rules, possibly to go into effect from early April, travelers from mainland China will no longer have to show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken 72 hours or less before departure as long as they have had at least three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the source said.

At the end of last year, the Japanese government implemented blanket COVID-19 testing for all arrivals from mainland China, applying to those who had visited the country within the previous seven days.