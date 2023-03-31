  • A restaurant in Tokyo on March 20 after mask guidelines were eased. | REUTERS
    A restaurant in Tokyo on March 20 after mask guidelines were eased. | REUTERS
Japan is moving toward “living with the coronavirus,” having lifted indoor mask guidance earlier this month, but many establishments are still keeping some COVID-19 prevention measures in place, including asking visitors to sanitize their hands or have their temperatures checked before entering the premises.

Such requests, largely based on COVID-19 prevention guidelines created by industries, will likely be less common after May 8, when Japan officially downgrades the legal category of COVID-19 to Class 5, on par with the seasonal flu.

On Friday, the health ministry said that, with the downgrade, the government will no longer recommend businesses take unified infection prevention measures.

