  • Toyota said in September it had decided to stop vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts. | REUTERS
    Toyota said in September it had decided to stop vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

MOSCOW – Russia and Toyota said on Friday that the carmaker’s factory in St. Petersburg had been handed over to state entity NAMI, with Moscow snapping up more assets from global automakers leaving Russia over the conflict in Ukraine.

“Toyota’s production site in St. Petersburg has … been transferred to the state,” the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement.

The company said in September it had decided to stop vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW