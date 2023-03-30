  • Marwa, a divorced woman whose name has been changed for her protection, hangs up clothes to dry at a house in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan in February. | AFP-JIJI
    Marwa, a divorced woman whose name has been changed for her protection, hangs up clothes to dry at a house in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan in February. | AFP-JIJI

Kabul – Abused for years by her ex-husband who broke all of her teeth, Marwa has retreated into hiding with her eight children after being told her divorce was revoked.

Marwa was one of a small number of women who, under the previous U.S.-backed government, were granted a legal separation in Afghanistan, where domestic abuse is widespread.

When Taliban forces swept into power in August 2021, her husband claimed he had been forced into the divorce and persuaded local commanders to order her back into the marriage.

