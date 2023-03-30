Abused for years by her ex-husband who broke all of her teeth, Marwa has retreated into hiding with her eight children after being told her divorce was revoked.

Marwa was one of a small number of women who, under the previous U.S.-backed government, were granted a legal separation in Afghanistan, where domestic abuse is widespread.

When Taliban forces swept into power in August 2021, her husband claimed he had been forced into the divorce and persuaded local commanders to order her back into the marriage.