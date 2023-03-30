  • Tokyo reported 956 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
    Tokyo reported 956 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

  • staff report, jiji

  • SHARE

Tokyo reported 956 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, about the same level as the week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 819.6, compared to 605.0 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria rose by two from Wednesday to five, while four new deaths linked to the virus were reported on Thursday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW