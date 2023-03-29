The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that it is no longer recommending additional COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for regular, medium-risk adults as the benefit was marginal.

For such people who have received their primary vaccination course and one booster dose, there is no risk in having further jabs but the returns are slight, the WHO’s vaccine experts said.

The U.N. health agency’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE) issued updated recommendations after its regular biannual meeting.