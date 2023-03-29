  • People walk past cherry blossoms in full bloom over a river in Tokyo on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
Tokyo confirmed 1,002 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up 629 from the week before.

Two new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the capital, and the number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria rose one from the previous day to three.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 812.7, up 42% from a week earlier.

