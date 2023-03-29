The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday ordered five former Toshiba executives including former presidents Norio Sasaki and Hisao Tanaka to pay a total of about ¥300 million in damages over their involvement in accounting irregularities at the company.

Presiding Judge Yoshihide Asakura found that the five were responsible for accounting irregularities related to U.S. infrastructure operations of the Japanese electronics and machinery giant.

It is the first time that any former executive has been individually found liable for compensation over accounting irregularities at the firm.