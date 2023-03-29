Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Shinichi Uchida said Wednesday a tweak to the central bank’s bond yield control policy will “undoubtedly” become an option if economic and price conditions justify phasing out stimulus.

In his first public appearance since assuming the post earlier this month, Uchida said the BOJ may consider various means or policy steps, including those not taken now, once prospects heighten for inflation to sustainably hit its target.

“If various conditions fall in place, some sort of change to yield curve control may become necessary. If conditions turn positive, (a tweak) will undoubtedly become a possibility,” Uchida told parliament.