Myanmar’s military government dissolved the National League for Democracy, the pro-democracy party of Aung San Suu Kyi, after it failed to register as a political entity for upcoming elections.

The Union Election Commission said on Tuesday that 63 political parties, including 50 existing parties, have applied for registration to compete in the general elections the military is planning. The NLD was among 40 parties that failed to submit an application within the 60-day deadline required under a new law. The commission said it will continue to accept applications for the establishment of new parties, without elaborating any further.

The new law, enacted Jan. 26, allows for automatic disqualification of a party from an election and dissolution if it fails to register. Political organizations had until Tuesday to list their names with the poll panel. Major General Zaw Min Tun, lead spokesman for the ruling State Administration Council, was earlier quoted by the state broadcaster as saying that all existing parties must comply with the law.