Russia’s Pacific Fleet warship has test-fired anti-ship cruise missiles in the Sea of Japan off Vladivostok, the country’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

Two Moskit cruise missiles, developed during the Soviet era, attacked a mock enemy warship about 100 kilometers away during an exercise in the Peter the Great Gulf, according to the ministry.

Russia has released a video of the missile firings through a communication app. The nation’s Tass news agency quoted the military as saying that the launches were carried out after ensuring no safety concerns in the surrounding waters.