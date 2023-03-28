  • Tokyo reported1,001 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • staff report, jiji

Tokyo confirmed 1,001 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up by about 120 from a week earlier.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 722.9, compared with 635.7 a week before.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria remained the same as Monday at two, while two deaths linked to the virus were newly reported Tuesday.

