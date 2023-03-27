Japan has urged China to release one of its citizens detained in Beijing as soon as possible and allow consular officials to meet with him, the top government spokesman said Monday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference that the Japanese government is in contact with people related to the man, who is in his 50s.

Chinese authorities notified the Japanese Embassy in Beijing this month that they detained the man in the capital for what they said were violations of Chinese law, Matsuno said.