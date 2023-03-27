  • Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Japan has urged China to release a Japanese national held in Beijing. | KYODO
    Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Japan has urged China to release a Japanese national held in Beijing. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Japan has urged China to release one of its citizens detained in Beijing as soon as possible and allow consular officials to meet with him, the top government spokesman said Monday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference that the Japanese government is in contact with people related to the man, who is in his 50s.

Chinese authorities notified the Japanese Embassy in Beijing this month that they detained the man in the capital for what they said were violations of Chinese law, Matsuno said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW