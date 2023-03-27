Beijing – The recent detention of a senior Japanese pharmaceutical company official in Beijing on spying charges has shocked Japanese businesses operating in China.
Momentum for China-bound investments had already dampened, and the incident has triggered fresh anxiety over the risks of doing business in the Communist Party-led nation.
Astellas Pharma has confirmed that the businessman, who is in his 50s and was detained in the Chinese capital earlier this month, is one of its employees.
