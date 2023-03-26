  • Israelis protest as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist coalition government presses on with its judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv on Saturday. | REUTERS
Tel Aviv – Tens of thousands of Israelis rallied in Tel Aviv Saturday against a controversial judicial overhaul, as Defense Minister Yoav Galant broke ranks to call for a pause to the government reforms.

The latest demonstration to hit Israel’s commercial hub came days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press on with the changes despite mounting international alarm.

But his defense minister said Saturday that “we must stop the legislative process” for a month in view of the divisiveness of the reforms.

