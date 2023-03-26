  • Protesters clash with law enforcement in riot gear during a demonstration against the construction of a new water reserve for agricultural irrigation, in Sainte-Soline, France, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    Protesters clash with law enforcement in riot gear during a demonstration against the construction of a new water reserve for agricultural irrigation, in Sainte-Soline, France, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

Sainte-Soline, France – French police again clashed with protesters Saturday as campaigners in the southwest sought to stop the construction of giant water storage facilities, the latest flash point as social tensions erupt nationwide.

The violent scenes at Sainte-Soline came after days of unrest over President Emmanuel Macron’s pensions reform, which forced the cancellation of a visit by King Charles III of the U.K.

The protest movement against the pension reform has turned into the biggest domestic crisis of Macron’s second mandate, with police and protesters clashing daily in Paris and other cities over the past week.

