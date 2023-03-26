Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video message released Saturday, thanked Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for his recent visit to Kyiv for a bilateral summit.
Ukraine received a security package from and reached a strong agreement with Japan, Zelenskyy said, adding that he is thankful to Kishida for the productive visit, which was made on Tuesday last week.
At the Kyiv meeting with Zelenskyy, Kishida said that Japan will provide Ukraine with $470 million in additional aid in fields including energy and $30 million in new aid for nonlethal defense equipment amid its war with Russia.
