Four South Korean plaintiffs in damages lawsuits filed against Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. over wartime labor have begun procedures to sell the Japanese firm’s assets held in South Korea for cash, officials of a group supporting the petitioners said Sunday.

The four individuals, now awaiting a ruling from South Korea’s Supreme Court after winning lower court verdicts in their favor, on Friday filed for the seizure of four Mitsubishi Heavy patents with Daejeon District Court in central South Korea.

They will request the sale of assets to generate a total of 687 million South Korean won, equivalent to the combined amount of compensation for them and overdue interest.