  • The six mayoral elections that started on Sunday is part of the first round of unified local polls next month set for April 9, along with gubernatorial elections in nine prefectures and 41 prefectural assembly elections and municipal assembly elections in 17 ordinance-designated cities. | KYODO　
    The six mayoral elections that started on Sunday is part of the first round of unified local polls next month set for April 9, along with gubernatorial elections in nine prefectures and 41 prefectural assembly elections and municipal assembly elections in 17 ordinance-designated cities. | KYODO　

  • JIJI

  • SHARE

The mayoral races in six ordinance-designated major cities in Japan officially started Sunday.

The six cities are Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture; Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture; Shizuoka; Sapporo; Osaka and Hiroshima. Relevant local election boards began to accept candidacies at 8:30 a.m.

The mayoral elections, part of the first round of unified local polls next month, are set for April 9, along with gubernatorial elections in nine prefectures, for which the official campaign period started last Thursday, and with 41 prefectural assembly elections and municipal assembly elections in 17 ordinance-designated cities, for which the campaigning is scheduled to kick off Friday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED