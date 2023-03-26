The mayoral races in six ordinance-designated major cities in Japan officially started Sunday.
The six cities are Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture; Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture; Shizuoka; Sapporo; Osaka and Hiroshima. Relevant local election boards began to accept candidacies at 8:30 a.m.
The mayoral elections, part of the first round of unified local polls next month, are set for April 9, along with gubernatorial elections in nine prefectures, for which the official campaign period started last Thursday, and with 41 prefectural assembly elections and municipal assembly elections in 17 ordinance-designated cities, for which the campaigning is scheduled to kick off Friday.
