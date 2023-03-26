As parliament deliberates a bill on promoting understanding of LGBT people, conservatives in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party are taking issue with a clause that mentions gender identity.
The pushback against the bill’s reference to gender identity is seen presenting a new hurdle to passing the legislation, especially as the LDP’s conservative wing is already opposed to a part of the bill that denounces discrimination against LGBT people.
The conservatives argue that giving individuals the right to decide what gender they identify as will lead to social confusion.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.