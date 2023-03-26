As parliament deliberates a bill on promoting understanding of LGBT people, conservatives in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party are taking issue with a clause that mentions gender identity.

The pushback against the bill’s reference to gender identity is seen presenting a new hurdle to passing the legislation, especially as the LDP’s conservative wing is already opposed to a part of the bill that denounces discrimination against LGBT people.

The conservatives argue that giving individuals the right to decide what gender they identify as will lead to social confusion.