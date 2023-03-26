Japan on Monday will scrap a service allowing passport holders to add pages when they run out of space for visas and immigration stamps, becoming the last member of the Group of 20 to stop such a system.

The Asian nation was advised to end the service by the International Civil Aviation Organization, which sets global standards for travel documents, over difficulties discerning such passports from counterfeit ones.

The move takes place as a revised Passport Act goes into effect Monday. Applications to renew a passport and reporting a lost passport will be done online as part of the changes.