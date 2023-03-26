The retirement age of Japan’s national and local civil servants will be raised to 61 at the start of April from the current 60 as part of measures to address labor shortages partly reflecting the country’s declining population.
The retirement age will be then raised by one year every two years until it reaches 65 in fiscal 2031.
Attention is being paid to whether private-sector companies will take similar moves.
