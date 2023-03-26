As Japan struggles with a shortage and price hikes of chicken eggs, substitutes are becoming increasingly popular.

Egg substitutes were originally developed for people suffering from allergies, not to make up for supply shortages, but their sales have boomed amid the so-called egg shock, which is seeing many restaurant operators suspending menu items that include eggs.

Since last fall, Nissui has been selling a product resembling tamagoyaki, or Japanese omelette. It is made from minced Alaska pollock and other ingredients instead of eggs.