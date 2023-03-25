  • Demonstrators protest former U.S. President Donald Trump outside the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in New York on Friday. | BLOOMBERG
Former U.S. President Donald Trump warned there could be violence if he’s indicted in New York in an escalation of verbal attacks on prosecutors as a Manhattan grand jury is expected next week to resume its investigation of him for potential crimes.

In a post after midnight on Friday on his Truth Social platform, Trump asked how a former president could be charged with a crime given that “potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?”

Trump has been making a torrent of posts on his social media platform criticizing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the other state and federal prosecutors who are investigating him in Washington and Georgia.

