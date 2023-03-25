  • 'Hotel Rwanda' hero Paul Rusesabagina arrives at Nyarugenge Court of Justice in Kigali, Rwanda, surrounded by guards of Rwanda Correctional Service, on Oct. 2, 2020. | AFP-JIJI
    "Hotel Rwanda" hero Paul Rusesabagina arrives at Nyarugenge Court of Justice in Kigali, Rwanda, surrounded by guards of Rwanda Correctional Service, on Oct. 2, 2020. | AFP-JIJI

  • JIJI

  • SHARE

Kigali, Rwanda – An ailing Paul Rusesabagina, the polarizing hero of the hit movie “Hotel Rwanda,” was released late Friday and will return to the United States after the Kigali government commuted a sentence against the outspoken critic of President Paul Kagame.

The 68-year-old Rusesabagina, credited for turning his hotel into a shelter during the 1994 genocide, was escorted just before midnight to the residence of the ambassador of Qatar, which played a key role as an intermediary, U.S. officials said.

Rusesabagina, now a Belgian citizen and U.S. permanent resident, will fly to Qatar and then back to the United States, officials in Doha and Washington said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW