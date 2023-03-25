Kigali, Rwanda – An ailing Paul Rusesabagina, the polarizing hero of the hit movie “Hotel Rwanda,” was released late Friday and will return to the United States after the Kigali government commuted a sentence against the outspoken critic of President Paul Kagame.
The 68-year-old Rusesabagina, credited for turning his hotel into a shelter during the 1994 genocide, was escorted just before midnight to the residence of the ambassador of Qatar, which played a key role as an intermediary, U.S. officials said.
Rusesabagina, now a Belgian citizen and U.S. permanent resident, will fly to Qatar and then back to the United States, officials in Doha and Washington said.
