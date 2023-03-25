A team of Japanese researchers has succeeded in creating mouse offspring from eggs made using induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPS cells, created from male mice.

It is the first time in the world that eggs were produced from cells taken from male mammals. The research by the team, led by Osaka University professor Katsuhiko Hayashi, was published in British science journal Nature.

The sexes of mice and humans are determined by the combination of X and Y chromosomes, with “XY” being male and “XX” female.