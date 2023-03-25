  • A team of Japanese researchers has succeeded in creating mouse offspring from eggs made using induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPS cells, created from male mice. | GETTY IMAGES
    A team of Japanese researchers has succeeded in creating mouse offspring from eggs made using induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPS cells, created from male mice. | GETTY IMAGES

  • JIJI

  • SHARE

A team of Japanese researchers has succeeded in creating mouse offspring from eggs made using induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPS cells, created from male mice.

It is the first time in the world that eggs were produced from cells taken from male mammals. The research by the team, led by Osaka University professor Katsuhiko Hayashi, was published in British science journal Nature.

The sexes of mice and humans are determined by the combination of X and Y chromosomes, with “XY” being male and “XX” female.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW