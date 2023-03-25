Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te has said that Taiwan and Japan need to establish a military dialogue mechanism to safeguard peace, amid growing Chinese assertiveness in the area.

Lai made the remarks at a symposium in Taipei, while referring to China’s military expansion.

Lai is set to be the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate in next January’s presidential election to choose the successor to incumbent leader Tsai Ing-wen. In the presidential race, he is expected to take a stance similar to Friday’s remarks.