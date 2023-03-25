Inui Street at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo was opened to the public Saturday for cherry blossom season for the first time since 2019 after visits were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The general public is allowed to visit the street until April 2, with no advance reservation required. It is open between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day.

Visitors are asked to enter Inui Street from the Sakashita Gate and exit through the Inui Gate, about 750 meters away from the entrance. A total of 103 cherry trees are planted along the street.