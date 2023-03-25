The number of foreign residents in Japan at the end of 2022 rose 11.4% from a year before to hit a record high of 3,075,213, the Immigration Services Agency has said.

The number of foreign students and technical trainees rose sharply following the easing of COVID-19 border measures, the agency said Friday.

The total included 761,563 people from China, the largest group by nationality, 489,312 from Vietnam and 411,312 from South Korea. The figures all increased from a year earlier.