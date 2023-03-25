  • Vietnamese workers ride bicycles at a tomato farm in Asahi, Chiba Prefecture. | BLOOMBERG
    Vietnamese workers ride bicycles at a tomato farm in Asahi, Chiba Prefecture. | BLOOMBERG

  • JIJI

  • SHARE

The number of foreign residents in Japan at the end of 2022 rose 11.4% from a year before to hit a record high of 3,075,213, the Immigration Services Agency has said.

The number of foreign students and technical trainees rose sharply following the easing of COVID-19 border measures, the agency said Friday.

The total included 761,563 people from China, the largest group by nationality, 489,312 from Vietnam and 411,312 from South Korea. The figures all increased from a year earlier.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW