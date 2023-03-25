Beijing – A senior Japanese company official in his 50s was detained in Beijing earlier this month for an alleged violation of the country’s law, a source familiar with Japan-China relations said Saturday.
The Japanese government has been seeking his release at an early date and trying to provide him with consular support via the Japanese Embassy in Beijing, the source said.
Another source said China has not offered a sufficient explanation as to what led to the detention of the Japanese company official.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.