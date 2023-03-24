  • Members of a Ukrainian tank unit prepare to head toward the front line near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on March 7. | DANIEL BEREHULAK / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Members of a Ukrainian tank unit prepare to head toward the front line near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on March 7. | DANIEL BEREHULAK / THE NEW YORK TIMES

Ukrainian troops, on the defensive for four months, will soon launch a counterassault as Russia’s huge winter offensive weakens without capturing the eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukraine’s top ground forces commander said.

The remarks on Thursday were the strongest indication yet from Kyiv that it is close to shifting tactics, having absorbed Russia’s onslaught through a brutal winter.

Russia’s Wagner mercenaries “are losing considerable strength and are running out of steam,” Kyiv’s ground forces commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a social media post.

