Japanese police made arrests or conducted other law enforcement procedures in a record number of trade secret theft cases over the course of 2022, according to National Police Agency data released Thursday.

The year saw 29 recorded cases of trade secret theft, an increase of six from the previous year and nearly six times the number of cases recorded in 2013, the year comparable records began.

Across those cases, 45 people became subject to police investigation on suspicion of violating the Unfair Competition Prevention Act. That number was down four from 2021, but up by almost four times the number recorded in 2013.