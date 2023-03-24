Over 30% of major Japanese firms plan to hire more new graduates in spring 2024 than this spring, a Jiji Press survey showed Thursday.

Competition for human resources is intensifying amid a recovery in economic activity following the COVID-19 crisis, while concerns about the country’s declining population and shortages of information technology personnel are growing.

The survey covered the graduate hiring plans for spring 2024 of 100 major companies. Questionnaires were sent out from mid-February, and responses were received by mid-March.