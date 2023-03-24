Financial turmoil following the collapse of three U.S. lenders and the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse Group has fueled questions over whether Japanese banks might be at risk from the fallout.

Shares of the nation’s banks have been among the hardest hit in Asia since the crisis emerged this month. Smaller lenders, which have piled into U.S. Treasurys in recent years, have copped the biggest blows on concern that they may face the sort of losses on bond holdings that helped to bring down Silicon Valley Bank.

Yet regulators and industry heads have been quick to say Japan’s financial system is sound, while analysts have been busy reassuring worried bank investors. Below are four reasons why fears of a banking crisis in Japan are — mostly — overblown.