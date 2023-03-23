The combined number new AIDS patients and people newly found to be infected with HIV in Japan in 2022 hit a 20-year low of 870, the health ministry said Wednesday.

The figure included 625 new HIV carriers and 245 new AIDS patients.

Meanwhile, the number of HIV antibody tests conducted at public health centers and other places in 2022 rose by 14,932, or 25.6%, from the previous year to 73,104, and that of consultations about HIV grew by 12,458, or 22.8%, to 67,009.