The Japanese Communist Party has expelled two members who publicly demanded a party leadership vote among rank-and-file members.
Citing a “serious violation of party regulations,” the JCP expelled Nobuyuki Matsutake in February for comments he made about party policy in a book published in January, and then repeated at a news conference on Jan. 19.
In March, the JCP then expelled another member, Hajime Suzuki, for making a similar proposal in his own book, published shortly after.
