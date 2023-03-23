  • Hajime Suzuki, a former Japanese Communist Party member, attends a news conference in Tokyo on Feb. 6 after being expelled by the party | KYODO
The Japanese Communist Party has expelled two members who publicly demanded a party leadership vote among rank-and-file members.

Citing a “serious violation of party regulations,” the JCP expelled Nobuyuki Matsutake in February for comments he made about party policy in a book published in January, and then repeated at a news conference on Jan. 19.

In March, the JCP then expelled another member, Hajime Suzuki, for making a similar proposal in his own book, published shortly after.

