The number of members and associate members of yakuza crime syndicates investigated by police in 2022 fell below 10,000 for the first time since Japan enacted the anti-organized crime law in 1991, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

Despite an intensified crackdown on organized crime, police investigated 9,903 members and associate members in 2022, down 1,832 from the previous year.

The total number of individuals linked to yakuza groups stood at around 22,400 as of the end of 2022, down around 1,700 from a year earlier, marking a record low.