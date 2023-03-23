Tokyo reported 908 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up by 228 from a week earlier.
Two new deaths linked to the virus were confirmed in the capital, while the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria stood at three, down by one from the previous day.
On Wednesday, the daily number of new COVID-19 cases came to 4,181 nationwide, falling by about 5,200 from a week before.
