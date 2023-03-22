Humanity’s “lifeblood” — water — is increasingly at risk around the world due to “vampiric overconsumption and overdevelopment,” the U.N. warned in a report, published hours ahead of a major summit on the issue was set to begin Wednesday.

The world is “blindly traveling a dangerous path” as “unsustainable water use, pollution and unchecked global warming are draining humanity’s lifeblood,” United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a foreword to the report, released hours ahead of the first major U.N. meeting on water resources in nearly half a century.

Co-hosted by the governments of Tajikistan and the Netherlands, the U.N. Water Conference will gather some 6,500 participants, including a hundred ministers and a dozen heads of state and government Wednesday through Friday in New York.