  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (center) arrives at a station in Kyiv on Tuesday. | DEPUTY MINISTER OF UKRAINIAN FOREIGN AFFAIRS EMINE DZHAPAROVA VIA TWITTER / VIA KYODO
  Jiji

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s surprise trip to Ukraine was organized in secrecy, with the Japanese leader aiming to visit the war-torn country ahead of the Group of Seven summit he will host in the city of Hiroshima in May.

The unannounced visit, however, failed to remain under wraps until his final arrival. He was unexpectedly caught on camera while moving to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, on rail.

Disappearing into an elevator

