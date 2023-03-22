Japan’s Children and Families Agency, which will serve as the “control tower” for the government’s child-related policies at a time when the country’s birthrate remains low, will begin operations on April 1.

The new administrative body will adopt an integrated approach to tackling issues such as the falling birthrate, child abuse and bullying, all of which are currently handled by different government agencies.

In addition to working toward the goal of creating a society that prioritizes child welfare, the agency will take responsibility for operations related to nurseries, child abuse prevention and support for children with disabilities from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. Operations regarding child allowances, the fight against child poverty, and certified kindergarten-nursery hybrids, known as kodomoen, will be transferred from the Cabinet Office.