  • Masanobu Ogura, minister in charge of policies related to children, shows a logo for the new Children and Families Agency in Tokyo in January. | KYODO
    Masanobu Ogura, minister in charge of policies related to children, shows a logo for the new Children and Families Agency in Tokyo in January. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Japan’s Children and Families Agency, which will serve as the “control tower” for the government’s child-related policies at a time when the country’s birthrate remains low, will begin operations on April 1.

The new administrative body will adopt an integrated approach to tackling issues such as the falling birthrate, child abuse and bullying, all of which are currently handled by different government agencies.

In addition to working toward the goal of creating a society that prioritizes child welfare, the agency will take responsibility for operations related to nurseries, child abuse prevention and support for children with disabilities from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. Operations regarding child allowances, the fight against child poverty, and certified kindergarten-nursery hybrids, known as kodomoen, will be transferred from the Cabinet Office.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED