    China's President Xi Jinping meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on Monday. | SPUTNIK / VIA AFP-JIJI

  • Bloomberg

Vladimir Putin said Russia is ready to discuss China’s initiative for ending the conflict in Ukraine, after he welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping for a three-day visit that underlines Beijing’s support for Moscow.

“We’ve carefully studied your proposals to resolve the acute crisis in Ukraine,” Putin told Xi in televised comments at the start of their one-on-one talks in the Kremlin on Monday. “We’ll discuss all these issues, including your initiative, which we of course view with respect.”

The trip to Moscow marks Xi’s most ambitious attempt yet to play the role of peacemaker as he seeks to broker an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Kyiv has been cool on Beijing’s plan, while the U.S. and its allies have rejected it outright. After his talks in Moscow, Xi is expected to speak by video link with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his first conversation since the start of the war with the Ukrainian leader.

