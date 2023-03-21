Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was due to make a surprise visit to Ukraine on Tuesday, becoming the final leader of a Group of Seven country to visit the war-torn country.

Kishida, who was visiting India, was already bound for Ukraine on Tuesday, NHK reported, citing government and ruling party sources. He was expected to arrive later in the day and hold summit talks with President Volodomyr Zelenskyy.

The visit comes more than a year after Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine, triggering a bloody war that saw the West and Japan present a united front in the face of Moscow’s aggression. Kishida’s visit also comes nearly a month after U.S. President Joe Biden made a secret visit to Kyiv — his first since the war erupted — where he met with Zelenskyy.