South Korea informed Japan on Tuesday of its decision to fully restore a military intelligence-sharing pact between Tokyo and Seoul, known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA.

Also on Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed officials to put Japan back on his country’s “white” list of trusted trading partners qualified for preferential treatment in export procedures.

Yoon apparently aims to give further momentum to the moves toward improved ties with Japan that were started when he met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo Thursday.